Helicopters to Attend Wael Kfoury's Concert in Jordan.. How Much Is the Ticket?

The concert of the Lebanese artist Wael Kfoury, scheduled for a few days later, sparked controversy among the pioneers of social networking sites in Jordan, due to the ticket prices, where the price of tickets for the VIP category reaches 300 dinars, ($ 420).

The organizing company for the Lebanese star concert in Jordan next Friday on November 5 announced that tickets for the concert, which will be held at King Hussein Bin Talal Convention Center in the Dead Sea region are sold out.

The company organizing the concert provides a service for the first time for those wishing to attend, which is to book a helicopter to go to the concert from the capital, Amman, to the Dead Sea area.

Social media pioneers also talked about selling tickets at black market prices, reaching 900 dinars ($1,270) at times.

These figures angered a number of social media pioneers, who considered it exaggerated, and some said that the exorbitant prices do not match the living conditions of many Jordanians. Many followers commented on the ticket price: “The salary of hundreds of thousands of Jordanians is multiplied by two months.”