Wael Kfoury Sends Out a Message Days After the Horrific Car Accident

Lebanese artist known as King of Romance, Wael Kfoury, 47, has assured his fans of his health in the first comment he made after he was exposed to a horrific car accident with his girlfriend, Shana Abood, last Friday.

Kfoury said in the message he posted on Instagram: 'From the heart and after I was given a new life, a word of thanking, love and loyalty to all fellow artists, to all composers and poets, to everyone in the artistic and media circles, to politicians, fans and friends, and to every lover who got worried about me',

He added: 'You overwhelmed me with your love and your fear on me. Believe me, I touched the love of each one of you. I am grateful for your prayers. Every word you said touched me and resonated with my heart. I thank you one by one, and I apologize I was unable to communicate with you or respond to your calls,'

The Lebanese artist continued: 'But, God willing, soon, we will communicate once I get better and we will meet again, and I will return to see your faces. May God keep evil away from each one of you, and may nothing bad happen to you, and the greatest thanking is to my Lord, who protected me and gave me new days through which I can meet you. I love you so much.'

Celebrities and the public interacted with Wael Kfoury's message, most notably Wael Jassar, Amer Zayan and Zain Al-Omar.

Meanwhile the CEO of Rotana Salem Al-Hindi said: 'Wish you safety, beloved of all, and may you not see evil, my dear, and thank God for your safety.'

Wael Kfoury had been in a traffic accident in the city of Jbeil and was taken to the hospital for treatment, after he suffered bruises.

King of Romance also conducted tests and medical examinations to discover if he was suffering from internal bleeding, but he was reassured that he had only bruises and was discharged from the hospital.