Hend Sabri Cries in Carthage

Tunisian actress Hend Sabri drew attention during her participation in the opening ceremony of the 32nd session of Carthage Film Festival, which was held on Saturday evening, and she was the talk of the media for a long time after choosing her image from the movie Samt Al-Qusor “Silence of the Palaces” as an official poster for the current edition of the festival.

The artist, Hend Sabri, gave a moving speech, during the opening of the festival, in which she recalled the beginning of her artistic journey with the late Tunisian director Moufida Tlatli, who died on February 7, 2021.

Sabri did not hold back her tears after showing clips from the movie "The Silence of the Palaces", which is considered the first starring role for Hind Sabry and was directed by Al-Tlatli.

And the Tunisian star appeared in her full elegance, according to the followers, and spoke honestly about her happiness at the festival, and said in a voice mixed with tears: “I used to talk to her, not about her, and she did not leave and is present in the conscience of all Tunisians.”

Sabri confirmed that she misses the late director very much, explaining that she met her in 1993, when she was only 13 years old, and embraced her and changed her life.