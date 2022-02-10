Hend Sabri In Belly Dancing Suit!

After Dina, the dancer published a picture with Hend Sabri in a dancing suit from her new Netflix series "Finding Ola," many judgmental comments attacked Hend, especially that it's something new and the her viewers are not used to her like this.

Dina said, she is very happy to be part of Finding Ola among such great cast.

Finding Ola is a new series of 6 episodes written by: Maha Alwazeer and Ghada AbdAla'al, directed by: Hadi Albajori and starring: Hend Sabri, Hani Adel, and many others, which is representing Ola Abd Alsabour, a character that Hind Sabri presented before in "I Want to Get Married" series in 2010 that ended when Ola finds her husband played by Hani Adel, and in Find Ola it starts that the husband wanting to get a divorce so we are invited to see a new adventure for Ola living a different life.