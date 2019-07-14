Here Are All The Concerts Happening In Dubai This Year

When it comes to chart-topping years, 2019 swoops in to steal first place. Maroon 5, Gwen Stefani, Sunidhi Chauhan, Vishal and Shekhar, Camila Cabello, Macklemore and more – this year’s music roll call is a reminder of what makes Dubai infectiously upbeat, and we’re only halfway through 2019. This live jukebox of a city still has plenty to present until the year bows out, so clear out your calendars for this mega round-up of concerts in Dubai.

August

The 1975

There’s an extraterrestrial edge to The 1975’s synthy, echo-y, trance-y sound. The Matty Healy-led band is a genre pendulum, swinging between styles for an always-fresh take on music. They are playing at Dubai’s brand new Coca-Cola Arena, a 17,000-seater multi-purpose indoor arena, on 12 August, so get your tickets now to hear them live.

When: 12 August

Buy tickets to The 1975

Westlife

The early 1990s were a time where boy bands thrived: think NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, Boyzone, Boys II Men and, over in the UK, Westlife. The Irish group starring members Nicky Byrne, Kian Egan, Markus Feehily and Shane Filan rose to prominence with catchy singles ‘Swear It Again’, 'Uptown Girl’ and ‘My Love’. Now they’re back from an eight-year hiatus with new hits including ‘Hello My Love’. Catch them in Dubai on their reunion tour on 29 August at the Coca-Cola Arena.

When: 29 August

Buy tickets to Westlife

September

Morissette Amon and Jason Dy

Last year, Hugot Friday brought Dubai 'Your Ultimate Break Up Playlist', and now it’s back for the next chapter: 'Moving On Friday'. See Filipino superstars Morissette Amon and Jason Dy jam with their most emotive and empowering hits at Al Nasr Leisureland. Last year’s show was packed, and this year anticipates nothing less so get your tickets now for what may just be Dubai’s biggest Pinoy dance party yet.

When: 20 September

Buy tickets to Moving On Friday

October

Lina Sleibi

Iolanda Cristina Gigliotti, known to the world as Dalida, was born in Egypt to Italian parents and went on to become a prolific actress and singer in France. Her career reflected much of that vibrant tapestry with songs in Arabic, French, Italian and English. Few can revive the grace and agility of Dalida’s immense talent except, perhaps, Palestinian sensation Lina Sleibi. Join the young star cover the late artist’s timeless tracks including ‘Helwa Ya Baladi’, ‘Le Temps Des Fleurs’ and ‘Bambino’ at Dubai Opera on 10 October.

When: 10 October

Buy tickets to Leina Sleibi

Leningrad

Iconic band Leningrad has written and expanded much of Russia’s rock landscape with a distinct gyspy-like philosophy since the late 1990s. Their music is expressive and raw, birthed from the creative talent of 14 artists. Leningrad was rarely shackled by polite mannerisms and sensitivity, instead opting for a frank openness that continues to leave a lasting impact on Russian rock culture. See them in action on their final world tour at this year’s PaRUS Music Festival on 31 October.

When: 31 October

Buy tickets to PaRUS Music Festival

November

Mica Paris

When it comes to Mica Paris, soul isn’t just a music genre. An astonishing talent, this UK-born singer is among a very small pool of artists who can do justice to Aretha Franklin’s legendary vocal prowess and intensity. Hear the undisputed Queen of Soul’s culture-defining discography brought to life with Paris at Dubai Opera on 14 November, including all-time favourites ‘Say A Little Prayer’ and ‘You Make Me Feel’.

When: 14 November

Buy tickets to Mica Paris

One Africa Music Fest

Wizkid, Burna Boy, Teni, Tekno, 2Face and 12 other brilliant artists are returning with the second edition of One Africa Music Fest in Dubai. Afrobeats abound during this evening of back-to-back powerhouse performances at Festival Arena in Dubai Festival City. Visitors can expect a night of resounding beats, rich melodies and fast tracks.

When: 15 November

Buy tickets to One Africa Music Fest

Passenger

Passenger began as a five-piece rock band before the group disbanded in 2009, leaving Michael Rosenberg to carry on its legacy with his solo career. He’s best known for ‘Let Her Go’, a doleful folk-rock melody that was nominated for a Brit award after its release in 2014. Rosenberg’s acoustic-led performances are at once romantic, emotional and encapsulating, with a belt-along quality that makes his live performances deeply immersive. See it for yourself during his concert at Dubai Opera on 20 November.

When: 20 November

Buy tickets to Passenger

Guy Manoukian

From soul to afro-beats to an elegant piano concert, November is a month of musical exploration. Lebanese-Armenian pianist Guy Manoukian is performing a show at Dubai Opera to swing people into the festive period. Manoukian has mastered his own style of pan-geographical artistry, blending oriental melodies with modern arrangements for compositions that speak multiple languages. He has been playing since he was four and now, at the age of 43, he’s lightning on the keys.

When: 28 November

Buy tickets to Guy Manoukian

December

Sole DXB

Street cultures of the world interlace at Sole DXB, Dubai’s largest street culture celebration. Once simply a meeting point for sneaker-lovers, this gathering has mushroomed into an all-encompassing weekend of art, fashion, music and sports. Last year’s edition saw performances by hip-hop icons Nas, Roxanne Shante and more, along with multi-story pop-ups by top brands like Adidas and Nike. Games, food trucks, brand activations and live entertainment – Sole DXB is three days of immeasurable excitement. Performers are yet to be announced for the 2019 edition, but you can bet it’s worth staying in the know.

When: 5-7 December

Learn more about Sole DXB

Kylie Minogue

You can thank the original Princess of Pop, Kylie Minogue, for what is still one of the catchiest songs till date: ‘Can't Get You Out Of My Head’. And it’s not the only tune she released that plays on a loop in your mind, in case you’re forgetting about ‘Love at First Sight’ and ‘The Locomotion’. Step back in time with the Grammy-winner as she headlines this year’s Emirates Airline Dubai Rugby Sevens to celebrate the event’s 50th anniversary with all kinds of razzle-dazzle.

When: 6 December

Buy tickets to Emirates Airline Dubai Rugby Sevens

For the latest live concerts and events, stay tuned to Dubai Calendar or download the Dubai Calendar app today.