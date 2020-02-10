Here Comes the Groom Wael Kfoury.. But Who Is the Bride?

Lebanese singer Wael Kfoury is reportedly in a serious relationship, nearly a year after he separated from his first wife, Angela Bechara, according to Lebanese newspapers.

According to MTV, Wael's second marriage will almost certainly be official soon, although the identity of his girlfriend is still unknown.

Wael and the mystery woman were seen together in Los Angeles in new year's eve. Afterwards he canceled his return trip to Beirut, as some sources claimed that they will marry next summer.

Sources pointed out that Kfoury's new love interest is a high society lady from a prominent family and is described as being highly intelligent, cultured and beautiful. She's said to be of Lebanese origin, without any details to reveal her name or profession.

According to the source: "Wael made the decision, and to sum up he will be our groom this year."