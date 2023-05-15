Here is how Crown Prince's wedding invitation looks like

ALBAWABA - The wedding invitation card of Prince Hussein and his future wife Rajwa design revealed.

With the date of Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa bint Khaled Al Saif's, the design of the wedding invitation has been released to the public.

The cards were addressed by the Jordanian Royal family, King Abdullah II, and his wife, Queen Rania Al Abdullah. The wedding is set to take place in Al-Hussainya Palace in the capital, Amman on June 1st, 2023.

تصميم بطاقة الدعوة لزفاف #ولي_العهد #الأمير_الحسين بن عبدالله الثاني ورجوة خالد السيف...

من المنتظر مشاركة العديد من زعماء وقادة دول وكبار الشخصيات المحلية والعالمية في حفل الزفاف الذي سيقام في الأول من شهر حزيران المقبل#زفاف_الحسين #زفاف_ولي_العهد #الأردن #هنا_المملكة

The invitations are elegantly designed, with a white card, and the crown logo printed in royal gold. The typography had both colors black for the wedding details and gold for the Ar-Rum Quran verse written on the card.

Ar-Rum is the 30th chapter of the Quran, it reads: "And of His signs is that He created for you from yourselves mates that you may find tranquillity in them, and He placed between you affection and mercy. "