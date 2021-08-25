But He's Married! Hind Al-Qahtani Wishes to Date Taim Hassan.. And Four Other Arab Celebrities

Saudi social media star, Hind Al-Qahtani, has revealed the list of Arab celebrities who she wishes to date, the most prominent was Syrian actor Taim Hassan.

In addition to Taim Hassan, the list included Saudi social media star Saad Al-Anzi, Iraqi singer Majid Al-Mohandis, Saudi activist Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi and Saudi rally driver Yazeed Al-Rajhi.

Al-Qahtani received a huge deal of criticism because of the now-deleted post, especially since most of the men she mentioned are already married.

Among the famous names on Hind Al-Qahtani's list, Syrian artist Taim Hassan's name has topped the conversation between followers, especially among Saudi tweeters, as the Syrian star enjoys wide popularity, and usually receives great attention with his shows, press statements and public appearances.

Last week, Hind Al-Qahtani had expressed her desire to find someone to fall in love with, to take care of her and her children.

On Snapchat, Hind shared Nancy Ajram's song Baddi Hada Hebbo (I want someone to love) and commented: 'I swear to God seriously I want to love and be loved.'

Then she added: 'Still searching for love. I know that many people love behind the screens, but how would I know that a guy loves me madly, a pure love far from interests.'

Hind continued: 'There are famous men that I admire very much, but I dare not say because there are likely to be women in their lives.. and it is possible that they may not like me, nor I'm their style or taste, or that they might not like my personality.'

Hind Al-Qahtani then asked her followers if she shall mention the list of celebrities, because if someone likes her, they shall communicate to know each other more, then to get romantically involved and later get married.

Hind Al-Qahtani appeared in a video asking for a lover and stating his characteristics: 'I hope he is a good, handsome, decent and responsible man.'