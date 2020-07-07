'He's Proud He Defeated His Daughter'! Ahmed Al Fishawy Sparks Outrage For Bragging About Winning a Lawsuit Against His Daughter

The audience opened fire on artist Ahmed Al Fishawy; Because of his comment on the court ruling issued in his ex wife’s alimony case.

Cairo Court of Appeal issued its verdict to cancel the ruling requiring Egyptian artist Ahmed Al Fishawy to pay 28,000 US dollars in rent to his ex wife Hend El-Hinnawi, who she resides in with her current husband.

A previous ruling was issued by the Family Court in Giza obliging Ahmed Al Fishawy to pay the rent of his daughter Leena's house because of his failure to pay her child support expenses.

Ahmed posted a picture of his lawyers Sana'a Lahzi and Youssef Alfayez along with the Pope, and captioned it: "I won the most important lawsuit against Hind Al-Hinnawi. Thanks to our Lord and the efforts of Sanaa LAhzi and Professor Youssef Al-Fayez .. Thanks"

Al Fishawy's excitement with the ruling prompted followers to interpret it as gloating of his win over his ex-wife and daughter, adding that winning a lawsuit against his daughter is actually a loss not a win.