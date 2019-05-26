Hiba Tawaji Collaborates With Disney Again in 'Aladdin'

Hiba Tawaji is participating in Aladdin, Disney's biggest film production this year by performing Princess Jasmine's voice in the French version.





This is Tawaji's third collaboration with Disney after her participation in a Christmas Disney album, and her performance of the Arabic version of the song "Elena of Avalor" and she is now performing the voice of Princess Jasmine in the recently released French-language version of Aladdin.

Jasmine is one of Disney princesses and one of the most famous fictional oriental princess in history. Hiba was chosen to be the voice of the character and to perform all the songs in the French dubbed film, which opened in theaters in France on May 22nd.

Aladdin is one of the world's largest film productions of 2019 and is signed by leading Hollywood filmmakers, including Guy Richie, and has world-renowned stars in its cast including Will Smith and Naomi Scott.

On the other hand, Tawaji will participate with the international tenor Andrea Bocelli this summer at the International Cedar Festival in Lebanon. She will also resume her international tour with the 'Notre Dame de Paris', this time in Taiwan, where she will get back to her Esmeralda role for a week in Chinese Taipei, from May 29 to June 11. After that, she will travel with the team to China in the summer, specifically to the cities of Beijing and Guangzhou from 19 July to 10 August.

The following are links to the French songs of Aladdin in Hiba Tawaji's voice: