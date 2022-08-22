Hidden Messages Between Hossam Habib And Sherine Continue

Hossam Habib shared yet another indirect and mysterious message on his Instagram story. In his message, he used a verse from the holy Qura'an ' I entrust my affairs to Allah. Surely Allah is watchful over His servants.'

Hossam sparked controversy through social media, topping the search engines in Egypt.

The public speculated that this message was addressed to Sherine after his recent feud with her, and the audience considered it a response to Sherine's success during her last concert at the Carthage Festival in Tunisia.

Hossam and Sherine Abdel Al Wahhab were married from 2018 till 2021.

It was reported that Habib was commenting on the interaction and movements of Sherine with one of her songs that she presented on stage, in which she talks about not being affected by the separation.

Sherine joked with the audience while singing "Ah Ya Leil", during the clip whose words came: "What do you mean your love and leave me", and then began waving her hand, showing signs of indifference and lack of interest, and that clip was widely circulated on the social media after the ceremony and considered it a message to her divorced Hussam Habib.

Sherine performed a successful concert in Tunisia and considered it to bring her back to life again, and she received great praise from the audience and stars who supported her with messages of love.

During the last period, Hossam Habib reappeared on social media; Where he was seen with 8 girls and a man in one of the pictures, and the picture gained a great interaction on the social media.

He also appeared in a photo of his gathering with Tamer Hosni on one of the evenings on the northern coast, and Hossam Habib appeared in the photo embracing Tamer, in the presence of the poet Mahmoud Khayami and Tamer Yahya.

Written by Alexandra Abumuhor