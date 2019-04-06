Hilaria Baldwin Most Likely Experiencing Miscarriage

Hilaria Baldwin (Twitter)

Hilaria Baldwin has assured her fans she "will be okay", after revealing she's "most likely experiencing a miscarriage".

The health and wellness expert told her Instagram followers this week that she was expecting her fifth child with husband Alec Baldwin - with whom she already has Carmen, five, Rafael, three, Leonardo, two, and Romeo, 10 months - but accompanied the announcement with the tragic news that she believes she is miscarrying their tot.

And now, she's reached out again to thank her fans for their support, and says that whilst the loss is tough to deal with, she's found that being open and honest has been "extremely healing" for her.

In another post on Instagram, she wrote: "Thank you for your support and thank you for your stories. I want to assure you that I know I will be ok. I have perspective to understand sadness and loss in the grand scheme of things. Emotionally I am processing it all...being able to be open with you has been extremely healing. I was very nervous to share, and am so relieved that it was received with such love. I am grateful that you listened and I'm grateful that I have these tiny partners to go through this with. I don't know what I would do without my community. Thank you for making my world a brighter place and for your sharing. I know that you didn't have to and am humbled and honored by your openness. I don't know about you, but I find it extremely comforting to know that I am not alone on this difficult journey #neveralone (sic)"

Hilaria, 35, made her miscarriage concerns public on Thursday (04.04.19) when she posted a picture of her small baby bump, and said the chances of her having a fifth child this time around are "very very small".

She wrote in part of a lengthy caption: "I want to share with you that I am most likely experiencing a miscarriage. I always promised myself that if I were to get pregnant again, I would share the news with you guys pretty early, even if that means suffering a public loss.

"I think it's important to show the truth...because my job is to help people by being real and open.

Furthermore, I have no shame or embarrassment with this experience. I want to be a part of the effort to normalize miscarriage and remove the stigma from it.

"So, this is what is going on now: the embryo has a heartbeat, but it isn't strong, and the baby isn't growing very much. So we wait--and this is hard. So much uncertainty...but the chances are very, very small that this is a viable pregnancy. I have complete confidence that my family and I will get through this, even if the journey is difficult. (sic)"