Hilarious Video Meme of Priyanka Chopra's Father Singing in a Mosque After Her Interview With Oprah

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra has been Oprah Winfrey's guest in Super Soul talk show.

During the Chopra-Winfrey interview, they talked about the star's new book, Unfinished.

At first, Oprah told Priyanka: 'Reading your book, it made me reflect on my own trips to India. You know one of the things that was so powerful is the spiritual energy there, the sense of connectedness between people and prayer or spirit, whatever name you have for it all. It's all so very present.'

Then Oprah asked the Bollywood guest: 'Did you have a spiritual foundation growing up?'

Priyanka answered : 'Yeah, I did. In India I think it's hard not to.'

She added: 'I grew up in a convent school. I was aware of Christianity. My dad used to sing in a mosque, I was aware of Islam. I grew up in a Hindu family, I was aware of that. Spirituality is such a large part of India that you really cannot ignore it.'

Priyanka saying the line "My dad used to sing in a mosque" without explaining what he performed has caused a sensation among Muslim and Arab followers.

On Twitter, one tweep posted a video as meme of a man as Priyanka Chopra's father singing in a mosque in Saudi Arabia after he locked the doors.

At the end of the video, people in the street break into the mosque to stop the man.

On one hand, many followers defended Priyanka and said that she made a mistake and said that her father used to sing instead of maybe he was calling for prayer or reciting or chanting.

On the other hand, others attacked Chopra and wrote: "She is known to have many interviews where she criticizes Islam and prayers, and she always attacks Pakistan, Bangladesh and Muslims in particular, and she seized the opportunity of being with Oprah and that the interview is going to be popular, so she said that her dad used to sing at mosques. She particularly picked this word and she knows exactly what she's saying."