Priyanka Chopra, We've Found Your Arab Identical Lookalike.. Get Ready for the Shock (Video)

As the saying goes, like mother like Priyanka Chopra!

Kuwaiti actress Ghadeer Al-Sabti has shared a new video revealing her daughter Asmaa Al-Qabnadi's new hairdo.

Followers adored Asmaa's new style and beauty, and commented that she inherited it from her mother Ghadeer.

However, the majority of followers couldn't help but notice the astonishing resemblance between Asmaa and Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra.

Even when checking Ghadeer Al-Sabti's Instagram, you can notice that she too holds quite close resemblance to Chopra, especially with the recent nose job she's underwent.

Some followers have criticized the mother and daughter for changing their features too much, joking that they've went to the same surgent.

Among comments were: 'What is wrong with actresses they all look like each other now. I can only recognize them by their voices.'