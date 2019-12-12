This Is Hilarious! Watch Maya Diab Fall off Her Chair in a Prank by Maged El Masry

Lebanese diva Maya Diab tweeted a video showing the moment she was pranked by Egyptian actor Maged El Masry in Riyadh where they were performing the play Locanda Al Awbash (Hotel of Riffraff).

The video shows Maged standing behind Maya as she sat in chair sipping water, when he suddenly screams directly into her ear.

Maya screamed in shock and tried to run off in a hurry but instead tumbled and fell on the floor.

Luckily, Egyptian actor Hassan Al Raddad was sitting next to her and tried to catch her fall.

Maya captioned her video, "they turned out to be riffraff for real," adding laughing emojis.