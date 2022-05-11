Hillary Duff Poses Fully Nude For a Photoshoot (Pictures)

Hillary Duff poses completely nude for a magazine photoshoot.

Actress Hilary Duff bared all for her latest issue of Women's Health magazine, Duff talked about her body and how she is proud of it amid giving birth to three children.

"I'm proud of my body. I'm proud that it's produced three children for me. I've gotten to a place of being peaceful with the changes my body has gone through," she told the magazine. "I also want people to know a makeup artist was there putting glow all over my body and someone put me in the most flattering position," she added.

During her meeting with Women's Health magazine, the mother of 3 talked about her love for tattoos and how she has more than 20 inks covered around her body, with the most recent body ink 'mother' which is placed on her neck.

“I think at 34, I’ve just gained a lot of respect for my body, It’s taken me all the places I need to go, it’s helped me build a beautiful family.”

“We bust our ass to get our bodies in shape and to look the best we can. We get facials and Botox and our hair done and highlights and brows and lash lifts and all this sh*t ,But I want to work on the inside. That’s the most important part of the system.”

Taking to her Instagram, the actress talked about how terrifying the shoot was for her, and how she ended up feeling strong and beautiful.

"I knew doing this would terrify me and I was right,@womenshealthmag had the most lovely all-women shoot and I actually had the best time. I felt strong and beautiful and laughed a lot getting into some of these poses without my high waisted mom jeans and oversized whatever I normally wear. Thank you to everyone who normalized this day for me and propped me up with compliments and love."