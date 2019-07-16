His Hand on Her Shoulder! Why Did Angham Post Her Picture With Ahmed Ibrahim?

Egyptian singer, Angham, has put the controversy over the tension with her husband, music producer Ahmed Ibrahim to rest.





"I do not like selfie pictures, but I loved this picture because his hand was on my shoulder as it is always on my shoulder and supporting me" said the singer in the caption under her picture alongside Ahmed Ibrahim from Mohammad Hamaki's concert in Jeddah, that they attended together and she documented through her Instagram account.

Music producer Ahmed Ibrahim expressed his dissatisfaction with the spread of incorrect news about him and his former wife Yasmin Issa getting back together and quickly denied that.