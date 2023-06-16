Hisham Ashour responds to criticism

ALBAWABA - Internet personality Hashim Ashour opened up about his marriage to Egyptian actress, Nelly Karim.

Hisham Ashour broke his silence over the criticism he received from joining the cast of Al Umla Al Nadira stating that his marriage to Nelly Karim ruined his career.

During a chat with Fatima Mustafa on Radio Bedhak, Ashour shared: "This marriage cause be great harm, I'm a hero, I worked for 20 something years, I workout 7 hours a day, and I crawl on sand to get to a certain point."

He added: "And now, many people spend most of their time on social media, and because of that, people don't work on themselves as much as they should do, and stop investing in their lives, and at the same time, they keep looking at other people's lives instead of working on theirs.