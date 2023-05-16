Hisham Sharbatji dies at 75

ALBAWABA - Syrian director Hisham Sharbatji, passed away, on Tuesday, at the age of 75.

Hisham Sharbatji, who is the father of famous Syrian director Rasha Sharbatgy, was known as "Sheikh Elkar."

The late director suffered a stroke almost two years ago, but despite health improvement, he suffered after-stroke symptoms till the day he died.

شيخ الكار.

لم تطلق مجانا ابدا على هشام شربتجي.

لكل شيء يسأل في هذه المهنة، لكل تفصيل

ابتداء من الكاميرا ،الصوت ،الصورة ،العدسات ،المونتاج التقنيات الاحدث والاقدم.

عن ادارة الممثل ،النص واخيرا الاخراج كان جوابه عندك.

كل التفاصيل كانت تلقي تحت هذا الحاجب الشامخ ونظرة الصقر التي لن… pic.twitter.com/AezEBBpjua — Kosai Khauli 🇸🇾-🇺🇸 (@kosai1khauli) May 16, 2023

Sharbatji was born in Damascus and is considered one of the founders of the renaissance of Syrian drama in the last 25 years.

He gained his Bachelor’s degree from the Cairo Academy of Arts in Egypt.