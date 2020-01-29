Hold My Hand in the City of Lights! Assi Hellani Posts Romantic Pic With Miss Lebanon Wifey Colette in Paris

Lebanese singer Assi Hellani shared a new photo with his 3 million Instagram followers, of himself from Paris accompanied by his wife Colette Paul Hellani.

The duo appeared holding hands in the picture, as Assi captioned it: "If there is cold, it is necessary to be protected, but the most important thing is the warmth of hearts. Happy times from Paris."

Assi recently held a successful concert in Dubai alongside the final contestants of The Voice season 5, including the winner Mahdi Ayashi and the participants Iman Abdul Ghani, Fahd Mokhtakher, Radwan Al Asmar, Ibrahim Mashwali, Sindy Latti, Michel Shalhoub, Iman Hajj and Rabab Najd.