Shocking Footage of Assi El Hellani's Serious Injury After Falling off His Horse!

Lebanese TV personality Jamal Fayyad confirmed that Assi Al-Hellani' fall from his horse, was not simple and accidental as promoted by the media, but it was dangerous, and Assi survived it miraculously.





Al-Hellani was riding his horse with his son Al Walid riding another horse in the wilds of Al-Hellaniya.

Al-Walid said that his father's horse suddenly stumbled and fell and Assi fell in front of it on his left cheek and left hand. Afterwards the horse tipped over with all its weight on Assi pressing on his neck and ribs.

Fayyad claimed that Al-Hellani was completely unconscious, Al-Walid had to carry him and called the escorts to take him to a local hospital in Rizk, where Assi laid unconscious for two consecutive days, and woke up from his coma suffering from amnesia, unaware of what happened to him.

However, Fayyad reassured Assi al-Hellani's fans on his health from his home after he was discharged from hospital.

