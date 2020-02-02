Hold Your Tears Nancy! The Voice Kids Surprises an Iraqi Contestant With the Best Gift Ever.. WATCH!!

On the latest episode of The Voice Kids fans got to witness the best of humanity when the show organizers decided to reunite Iraqi contestant Abdul Karim Hatem Al-Saadi with his brother who lives abroad, and he had not seen in years.

Before Abdul Karim got up to the stage, he talked about how much he loves his brother, and that the song he chose is dedicated to him. Unfortunately, however, none of the judges turned their chairs for him.

But who cares about a title when one of your family members who you haven't seen in a long time makes a surprise visit!

Before the next contestant came on, the crew claimed that they needed Abdul Karim to return to the stage due to a technical malfunction.

Meanwhile, judge Nancy Ajram switched places with the contestant's brother, and once Abdul Karim was back on stage, his brother turned the chair around and surprised him.

أكثر لحظة مؤثرة في تاريخ البرنامج.. لقاء الإخوة وسط تصفيق الجمهور وبكاء المدربين #MBCTheVoiceKids pic.twitter.com/DKGx4o5DwL — MBC THE VOICE KIDS (@MBCTheVoiceKids) February 1, 2020

This emotional scene affected the entire panel, as artist Nancy Ajram couldn't hold her tears, while Hamaki and Assi Al-Hallani expressed their happiness at seeing Abdul Karim be reunited with his brother.