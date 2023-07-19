Ariana Grande goes shopping amid divorce news

ALBAWABA - It's a thank you, next from Ariana Grande.

Into You, singer Ariana Grande is enjoying some girl time with her friends after the news of her separation from her husband Dalton Gomez went public and viral.

As per a source who confirmed that Gomez and Grande separated, the pair and lovingly and quietly working on their friendship.

And with the photos obtained by Daily Mail, Ariana can be spotted shopping in London with actress Cynthia Erivo, and of course, the singer did not have a wedding ring on.

🚨| New video of Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo spotted out leaving a store in London! pic.twitter.com/cTzdxj99zg — Ariana Grande Chart Data (@arianachartd) July 18, 2023

Before all the divorce rumors started, In August the 30-year-old did not wear her wedding band while filming a make-up tutorial and said: "I'm just not wearing my wedding ring, it's getting cleaned. I'm not getting a divorce before you start, don't."