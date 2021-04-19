Honeymooning in the Tropics?! Watch Hande Erçel and Kerem Bürsin in Maldives

Are these images of Hande Erçel and Kerem Bürsin a proof of their love?

Hande Erçel and Kerem Bürsin's names have been attached to each other since the first day they started filming the series Sen Cal Kapimi (You Knock On My Door), but they denied those love allegations at every opportunity they had.

After season one of the show has ended, the on-screen lovers Serkan and Eda took a break and headed to Maldives for a vacation, reporting Sabah Newspaper.

In their last joint statements given to the press, Kerem and Hande said "You will know if there is love", so is this their way confirming their relationship?

And since the duo has been going to the gym together, as well as eating and drinking with each other, the Maldives trip came as a clue that the actors are romantically involved.

Sabah Newspaper shared the first image from Hande Erçel and Kerem Bürsin's trip to Maldives.

The newspaper claimed that the picture was taken by the couple's fans and posted on social media with the caption that it was taken of them in Maldives.

And Kerem Bürsin 's latest post kind of supports the allegations.

Neither Kerem Bürsin nor Hande Erçel confirmed or denied the Maldives trip yet.