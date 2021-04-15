Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel Talk About Love in Ramadan (Pictures)

  1. Home
Published April 15th, 2021 - 12:07 GMT
Yesterday, famous Turkish actors Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel have been caught by reporters in İstinye as they were leaving the gym together, according to the report of Tolga Aslan from Habertürk.

The couple, who prefers not to respond to the rumors about them as usual, are always side by side in daily life. This time they left the door open to the love rumors.

One reporter asked the on-screen couple: "You even come to the gym together. What will you say about the love rumors?"

The duo replied, "Friends, you will know when there is love."

Then Kerem Bürsin added: "You will be notified if there is any development on this subject."

The reporter said: "You not denying the news of love makes as a confirmation that love does exist."

Bürsin then ended the interview and said: "I think there is no need to talk too much."

