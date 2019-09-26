How Cute! Raya Abirached Surprises Will Smith on His Birthday.. Watch!

Talented Lebanese presenter Raya Abirached celebrated Will Smith's birthday upon his arrival on the carpet of the Gemini Man premier at the Savoy Buda Castle in Budapest.





Abirached was blushing when as she surprised Smith by singing happy birthday, timidly mocking her own singing voice.

Nevertheless, she was delighted to meet Will Smith. She wished him a year of joy, all the while still apologizing for her voice, and thanked him for sharing this moment with fans.

Abirached posted the video on Twitter documenting the moment she approached Will Smith and celebrated his birthday.