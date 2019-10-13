How Dare You?! Kuwaiti Anchor May Aleidan Curses Jordanians and Saddam Hussein! Watch

Kuwaiti anchor May Aleidan attacked Jordanians who chanted the name of the late Iraqi President Saddam Hussein during the Jordan-Kuwait match on Thursday evening.





In a video she posted on her social media, May singled out the group of Jordanians who chanted the name of Saddam Hussein and described them as "despicable".

"Damn your fathers and Saddam Hussein's father," May said. "Wherever he might be, enjoying the pits of hell and melting. I hope Saddam's skin burns and each time it regenerates it burns again, for all the people he killed and tortured."

Aleidan was shocked by the behavior displayed by the Jordanians, saying: "believe me Jordanians do not like us. If the Jordanian government did not agree with this, it would have known the identities of those involved and taken them to court on charges of offending friendly countries."

Aleidan asked Kuwait not to help Jordan. "From the very start their loyalty has been with Saddam Hussein and not with us, and only three minutes before the liberation of Kuwait they decided to stand with Kuwait," she said.