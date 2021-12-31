How Did The Kardashians Spend Christmas Eve?

Kourtney Kardashian enjoyed a fun-filled evening celebrating Christmas Eve with her future stepchildren.

The beauty, 42, who is engaged to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, shared a slew of photos capturing her family's annual holiday party to her Instagram account captioned 'Twas the night before Christmas.'

In the first photo of the slideshow, Kourtney wowed in a sheer red gown as she shared the spotlight with her daughter Penelope, nine, her fiance, 46, and his three children.

Kourtney looked stunning in a plunge crimson dress which showcased her fabulous body as she nursed a drink with her jet black hair styled into a short, glossy cut.

Travis' daughter Alabama, 16, sat adjacent to her future stepmother, while his stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 22, took a seat beside Penelope in an LBD.

In the background, Travis posed in a sleek all-black look beside his son Landon, 18, who was wearing head-to-toe white.

More photos from the slideshow captured the festivities, from the famous Kardashian sisters to Kourtney sitting on Santa's lap.

One of the images showed Kourtney and her sisters, looking glam from head-to-toe, as they posed beside two Christmas trees.

Kim Kardashian dazzled in a glossy black number, Khloe turned heads in a slinky silver dress, while Kendall exuded drama in a black gown.

Another snap showed Penelope playing checkers with her future stepfather as her grandmother Mary Jo sat on the couch wearing a military style jacket, gold skirt, and black mask under her chin.



Kourtney also sat on Santa's lap in two of the images.

The final visual of the slideshow was a video showcasing the holiday decorations jazzing up the house as the song O Christmas Tree played in the background.

Travis and Kourtney got engaged in October in a romantic, beachside proposal at the Rosewood Miramar in Montecito, California and Kourtney's mother Kris Jenner revealed he asked her permission first.

A source told People that they are 'madly in love' adding, 'She's over the moon. They're almost like high school sweethearts all over again. Neither of them ever thought they'd fall in love like this again.'

Another insider said Kardashian fell for Barker because he is such a great father.

The reality TV star and the 46-year-old drummer had been friends for years before they started dating this year and friends have revealed that Kourtney fell madly in love with Travis because she loved what a great father he is to his kids.

Travis shares Alabama and Landan with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He is also stepfather to Atiana, whose parents are Shanna and Oscar De La Hoya.

A source told People: 'She fell for Travis because he's such a there-for-his-kids father. He has a huge heart.'

And Travis is proving to be a great stepfather to Kourtney's children - Mason, 12, Penelope and Reign, seven - who she shares with former partner Scott Disick.

The insider said: 'Kourtney is not only head over heels in love with Travis because he's hot and attractive but also because he's so sweet and loving towards her and her children. Their families also blended easily and nicely, and they all get along so well.'