How Did Miley Cyrus Get Over her Divorce?

Miley Cyrus "didn't spend too much time" crying over her divorce.

The 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker has been through a lot of "trauma" over the last year or so, including the end of her marriage to Liam Hemsworth, losing her home in a fire, and the death of her beloved grandmother, but she's not been too emotional because she accepted they were all things she couldn't change.

Asked on Scandanavian talk show 'Skavlan' if she's becoming more or less emotional as she gets older, Miley said: "If you ask dudes I've broken up with they'll say less, but I think more. I would say that there's a stigma of coldness for a woman who actually, really moves on.

"I've gone through a lot of trauma and loss in the last couple years: I had a house fire in Malibu where I lost my house and went through a divorce recently, my grandma super close with, I lost.

"In a way, I didn't spend too much time crying over it and it wasn't because I was cold or trying to avoid feeling something but it was just because I wasn't going to change it.

"I tried to just continue to be active in what I can control, otherwise you just start feeling like you're trapped."



The 27-year-old star explained her "tool" for coping with tough times is to "move forward".

She said: "I heal through movement. I heal through traveling and meeting new people. As you lose one person, another person comes into your life."

And Miley is always changed by her experiences.

She said: "I think my feelings change really drastically all the time. Because every experience we have at every second changes the way that you perceive your life."

The 'Malibu' singer doesn't agree with Madonna's previous claims that the coronavirus pandemic has been a "great equaliser".

She said: "I don’t agree with that. I think that we’ve seen more divide recently than I have in my lifetime, just because we are really understanding the division between race and wealth, and that wealth and health can actually be the same thing.

"And I think that’s unfathomably wrong and that is why our election is so important. So no, I don’t believe COVID has been an equaliser in any way."