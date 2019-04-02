How Much was Najwa Karam's Charming Dress in 'Arabs Got Talent'? Price Revealed!

Najwa Karam stole the show in the second live show of 'Arabs Got Talent' (Source: najwakaram - Instagram)

Follow > Disable alert for Najwa Karam Follow >

Najwa Karam stole the spotlight with her short blue dress, in the second live show of 'Arabs Got Talent'.

Najwa Karam stole the show in the second live show of 'Arabs Got Talent' with a short dress of a simple design from Versace fashion house priced $2,935.

The Lebanese star chose a dress that is different from the one she wore in the first live 'Arabs Got Talent'. She chose a tight at the waistline short to flatter her figure, and the design revealed one of her shoulders While her hair was left undone adding softness to her look.

Najwa Karam is known for her elegance and choosing the right pieces for her figure and age. And her body highlights any piece she wears.