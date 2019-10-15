Howard Stern and His Wife Beth Remarry in Surprise Wedding on Ellen

On Wednesday, the radio host dropped down on one knee for an impromptu proposal to his wife of 11 years Beth Stern while on Jimmy Kimmel Live.





And days later, Howard Stern appeared on Monday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres show, where he remarried Beth.

The daytime TV host sprung the wedding on Howard and Beth, even having former Bachelor star Colton Underwood presiding over their wedding.

Ellen brought out the Bachelor star after springing the wedding on them.

Howard, 65, said of the surprise: 'Beth and I are Bachelor Nation!'

He added: '[It's] our favorite show, I'm not messing around!'

Ellen then had the duo take part in a wedding ceremony where they exchanged their I do's.

He said: 'I vow if I marry you, I promise for the rest of my life to watch The Bachelor with you in bed every single night. And Bachelor in Paradise.'

Howard and Beth, 47, then shared a kiss and he broke a glass with his right foot, per Jewish tradition.

The blonde beauty then tossed her bouquet into the crowd.