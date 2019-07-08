Huda Kattan Sits Down With Victoria Beckham in London

US-Iraqi makeup mogul Huda Kattan is posing up a storm on the streets of London and has taken to Instagram to document her antics abroad — including a sit-down with none other than Victoria Beckham.





The meeting comes as fashion designer and former pop megastar Beckham prepares to launch her own beauty brand, sparking rumors that Kattan may have been sharing industry tips and tricks with the British icon.

The Dubai-based Huda Beauty entrepreneur — who is worth $610 million and was ranked 36th on the 2019 list of America's Self-Made Women by Forbes — took to Instagram share the news of the casual meeting with her 38 million followers.

“With the queen @victoriabeckham so lovely to meet such a strong, classy woman who cares sooooo much! Loved meeting you today! We also low key talked about our woman crush on @evalongoria (sic),” Kattan posted on Instagram on Sunday, before adding hashtags #womanpower and#womensupportingwomen.

For her part, Beckham took to her Instagram Stories to show off some of the gifts she received from Kattan, including a bouquet of dainty white roses, a note with the words “so happy we could finally meet,” and a gold necklace with Victoria’s name in Arabic script.

“Such a pleasure meeting @huda today and chatting about beauty! So excited for #victoriabeckhambeauty to come!! (sic),” Beckham posted on Instagram.

Beckham is planning to launch her own beauty brand in September during London Fashion Week, with media outlets reporting that the range will include makeup, skin care, fragrance and wellness products.

Aside from meeting pop and fashion royalty, Kattan has been enjoying herself in the British capital, as evidenced by a gallery of shots on social media.

She posted a photo in which she can be seen sipping tea in her pajamas with her daughter, Nour, and even wandered the streets of a swanky London neighborhood wearing Fendi, Alaia and Alexandre Vautier.

“We are in London. OMG the weather is Amazing! Where should we go?! Having tea with queen (sic),” she captioned the snap with her young daughter.