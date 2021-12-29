Hugh Jackman tests positive for COVID-19

Broadway star Hugh Jackman announced he tested positive for the coronavirus.

The actor shared the news on his Instagram page, "I just wanted to make sure you heard this from me. I tested positive for COVID, mild symptoms and looking forward to getting back on stage ASAP!"

Jackman accompanied the post with a 35 seconds video featuring him in a medical black mask, he also described his symptoms as suffering from what it feels like a 'cold' and a scratchy throat.

Minutes later, it was announced that his broadway show 'The Music Man' was cancelled "All performances of Broadway's The Music Man are canceled through January 1, all tickets can be refunded or exchanged at point of purchase. Performances will resume on Sunday, January 2. Sending you warm wishes for the New Year from the entire company of The Music Man."

Jackman's announcement comes days after that star gave a speech celebrating understudies, following Marian Paroo missing a performance of The Music Man in the show's first week of previews due to testing positive to COVID-19

"This is a time we've never known. We're in our fourth preview, we're all just sort of learning so swings and understudies have not had a chance to learn," Jackman said in the audience captured video, before revealing that Foster's understudy, Kathy Voytko, had only found out at noon that day they she'd be stepping into perform. "They watch from the corner of a room while we rehearse, while we get to practice over and over again. They just get to watch and write notes and then five hours before performance they're told, 'You're on by the way, you've got a wig fitting, go!'"

“The Music Man” cast includes Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster as Marian Paroo, Shuler Hensley as Marcellus Washburn, Jefferson Mays as Mayor Shinn, Jayne Houdyshell as Mrs. Shinn and Marie Mullen as Mrs. Paroo.