Hurricane Chris Get Arrested and Charged With Second-Degree Murder

Christopher Dooley, Jr., a rapper known as Hurricane Chris, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in Louisiana, police said.

Dooley, 31, was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on Friday.

He is accused of fatally shooting another man -- who has not been publicly identified -- at a gas-station convenience store.

Dooley told police he acted in self defense because the other man was trying to steal his car.

Authorities said they reviewed video footage at the scene and found this was not true.

The car also did not belong to Dooley. It was reported stolen in Texas.

The rapper is best known for his 2007 song, "A Bay Bay."