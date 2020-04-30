So Adorable! Burak Özçivit Shares a Sweet Picture of His Baby Karan Watching Diriliş: Ertuğrul

Turkish actor Burak Özçivit shared a new picture, with his 14.8 million followers on Instagram, of his son Karan watching his hit series Diriliş: Ertuğrul.

Burak captioned the picture in Turkish: "Canımın canı" which means "My dear soul".

Diriliş: Ertuğrul starring Burak Özçivit, reaped a wide public support in Turkey and achieved great success in the Arab world.

The series tells the true story of historical events revolving around "Osman" the founder of the Ottoman Empire and the wars he fought with his army against the Romans, Persians and the Crusaders.

The 19th episode was shown few days ago; as the filming was interrupted due to the precautionary measures imposed on the country due Coronavirus outbreak.