'I Chose Fabric' Kate Hudson Channels a Barely There Black Dress

Alexandra Abumuhor

Published September 7th, 2021 - 11:25 GMT
Highlights
Kate Hudson's stunning appearance at the Venice Film Festival is all what people are talking about

Kate Hudson turns up the temperature in a barely-there little black dress.

The actor has impressed everyone in not one, but two different outfits one in black, and another in red.

The black dress features cutouts on the chest, waist, and hips. Hudson proudly showed off her tanned legs through the thigh-high slit.

She accessorised with a diamond bracelet, her hair parted at the center and flowing straight.

Kate took to Instagram to share with her 13.9 million followers pictures of the dress which featured her posing on a beige seat.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson)

''Before you leave the house, look in the mirror and take one thing off.” -Coco Chanel I chose fabric….'' she captioned the post.

Hudson took her fashion game to next level for the premiere of her movie “Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon” Sunday, as the actress showed up in a mesmerizing Valentino red gown, she completed the look with Giuseppe Zanotti silver sandals and a few sparkly rings.

And the daughter of Goldie Hawn flashed her ample cleavage and taut midriff in a racy red gown, with sheer lace across the bust as she posed.

The gown featured a high-neck and tulle sleeves, with a graceful tiered skirt.

 


