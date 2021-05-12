'I Didn't F***ing' Write it'': Lewis Capaldi's Speech Gets Censored by Bosses

The singer, 24, who took to the stage to present British Album, was muted multiple times after dropping the F-bomb during the live ceremony, despite his speech being aired after the 9pm watershed.

Despite his outburst, many fans took to social media to praise 'hilarious' Lewis for his foul-mouthed outburst, as the singer has been noticeably absent from the spotlight in recent months while working on his second album.

As he took to the stage, Lewis attempted to bresh off the huge cheers from fans in the audience, telling them repeatedly to 'shut up.'

The Someone You Love Me star's began: 'Hello motherf***ers!' before being hastily muted by ITV bosses.

* the way they muted his words 🤣🤣🤣🤣 #BRITs #brits2021

He said: 'Listen guys, I'm f****ng sweating! It's like a swamp down there I'm telling you, sweaty b******s hello Brit Awards!

Lewis Capaldi presenting the award for "Best British Album" for the 2021 #BRITs !



11.05.2021pic.twitter.com/3LK5vb0KVJ — Lewis Capaldi Updates (@LewisCapaldiUA) May 11, 2021

'It's great to be here tonight, it's just great to be out of the house to be honest, it's been a great year for albums, mostly because I haven't f*****g released one.'

The rest of Lewis' speech was intermittent with muted parts as producers tried to block his profanities with the sound eventually returning as Lewis said: 'Sorry, I was reading off a card here - ''how is everyone doing?''

Censored again Lewis added: 'And obviously let's also hope that Scotland win at the Euros! Aye! I didn't f*****g write it! I'm just doing a job!'

After introducing the nominees, Lewis got in one more expletive, clearly took fast for producers attempting to mute his speech, adding: 'Some good s***.'

The star's cheeky behaviour left viewers in hysterics, with one writing: 'If someone could please share Lewis Capaldi unmuted that would be fab.'

Another wrote: 'Trying to lip read Lewis Capadi because #brits2021 think they have to mute the audio after 10pm.'

A third also penned: ' LEWIS CAPALDI LITERALLY STARTED HIS SPEECH BY SAYING 'HELLO MOTHERF*****S ON BRITS AWARDS.'

'Lewis Capaldi's 'hello motherf-*audio muted* IM SO FUC-*audio muted* is how the Brits is supposed to be,' an amused fan said.

Despite much of the ceremony taking place after the watershed, BRITs bosses were clearly keen to avoid the use of any crude language, as they also had to mute host Jack Whitehall during one of his more naughty quips.

The comedian appeared to be referencing the awards show's organised sat in the corporate boxes at the top of the O2 Arena, before his speech was suddenly censored.

According to the subtitles on the ITV Hub, Jack had joked about 'the corporate w***ers in the boxes.'