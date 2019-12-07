'I Just Can't Do it Anymore': Snooki Exits Jersey Shore Show

The 'Jersey Shore' cast were "surprised" when they found out Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi had quit the show.



The 32-year-old reality star - who has Giovanna, five, and sons Lorenzo, seven, and Angelo, six months, with husband Jionni LaValle - has decided to bow out of the MTV series after a decade because she can't bear to be away from her kids any longer - and the news was a shock to her co stars.



A source told PEOPLE.com: "Production knew that she had been thinking about this so they were not surprised. The most surprised are the cast, but I think they all understand that she is just exhausted and wants to try and do something on her own. I think she just is probably burned out."



The brunette beauty announced the news on her 'It's Happening with Snooki & Joey' podcast and she explained that whilst she "can't believe [she's] saying this", it's "what is best for [her] at the moment."



She added: "I love you so much, and don't hate me for my decision ... I am retiring from 'Jersey Shore'.

"I am not coming back to 'Jersey Shore' for season four if there is one.



"The main reason is really ... I just can't do it anymore. Literally, leaving my kids to film it is really, really hard on me."



Retiring from the show is something she has contemplated "every single day".



She confessed:"I try and quit every single day.



"I quit every time we film because I just hate being away from the kids.



"I don't like partying three days in a row.



"It's just not my life anymore. I want to be home with the kids.



"I don't mind here and there going to a dinner or whatever, but it's just really hard for me to leave the kids and film the show."



And the mother-of-three also admitted that she has found the show to be "so serious" in recent times and she doesn't like how she is "portrayed" on screen.



She explained: "For me, I don't want that and I'm not leaving my kids days on end to film this show when that's the result of it, I just don't like the turnout of it and I don't like the person I'm being portrayed as.



"This is getting a little too much.



"At 32 years old and with three kids, if I'm doing a reality show I just want it to be fun and light-hearted and lately it's not like that and the show is getting so dramatic."