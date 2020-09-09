I Moved on Too! Tuba Büyüküstün Exudes Elegance in a New Shoot After Ex Umut Evirgen Started Dating Actress Melisa Senolsun

Turkish actress Tuba Büyüküstün underwent a special photoshoot for the series Menajerimi Ara (Call My Agent), in which she is participating as a guest of honor.

This photo session comes after Turkish newspapers published new footage of Tuba's former boyfriend, famous businessman Umut Evirgen, along with actress Melisa Senolsun, star of the series Love for Rent, who have recently started dating few months after separating from Tuba.

Tuba exuded elegance in a Burgundy feather dress, leaving her hair down on one side with a pink lipstick.

Followers flirted with Tuba's beauty, as some considered that the shoot was a response to her ex's new relationship.

While others had wished that she would return to her divorced husband, Anwar Saylak, the father of her two daughters.