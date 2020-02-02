I'll Use My Baby to Promote Pampers! Balqees Shares First Clear Picture of Her Infant to Endorse Diapers!

Yemeni singer Balqees shared the first clear picture of her son Turki with her 9.7 million followers on Instagram.

This is the first clear picture of Turki that Balqees posts, but it turned out to be a promotion for diapers. In the photo, a pack of Pampers-branded nappies sits appears to be placed visibly in front of the singer. Balqees also mentioned and tagged the brand in the photo.

In her diaper promotion, Balqees captioned the picture:

"We had almost a week without a TV or iPad at home for baby Turki. We only read and play a lot.

Question for mothers: What kind of books do you buy for one-and-a-half to two-year-old children and which do you feel are enjoyable for them?!"