I'll Use Quarantine to Break up With You! Demet Özdemir Separates From Another Yaman!

Several Turkish media reports revealed that actress Demet Özdemir has left Turkish businessman Yaman Taciroğlu after a short relationship that started last February.

Turkish newspapers reported that Özdemir decided to end her relationship with Taciroğlu during home quarantine amid Coronavirus outbreak.

Demet discovered that they are not a good match, especially since she got acquainted with Yaman while she was busy filming her series Doğduğun Ev Kaderindir "Your Home is Your Destiny", and therefore was not able to meet him for long periods, but the stay at home imposed by COVID-19 enabled them to spend more time together.

Eventually, the couple decided to quietly separate after their relationship cooled.