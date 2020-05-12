  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. 'I'm Single'! Menna Arafa Confuses Rumored Boyfriend Ali Ghozlan at Ramez Majnoon Rasmi

'I'm Single'! Menna Arafa Confuses Rumored Boyfriend Ali Ghozlan at Ramez Majnoon Rasmi

Published May 12th, 2020 - 12:25 GMT
'I'm Single'! Menna Arafa Confuses Rumored Boyfriend Ali Ghozlan at Ramez Majnoon Rasmi

Egyptian Youtuber Ali Ghozlan interacted with yesterday's episode of the prank show Ramez Majnoon Rasmi, especially that Ramez Galal hosted his rumored girlfriend Menna Arafa.

When Ramez asked Menna about her relationship status, she answered "I'm single."

Ali Ghozlan raised doubts about his relationship with artist Menna Arafa, despite the duo's denial of it before and Menna Arafa's statement today that she is single.

However, Ali posted a picture on Facebook of artist Talaat Zakaria from one of his movies, including question marks and commented: "single!"

Ali did not stop here, as he published another picture of him and Arafa while laughing, and captioned it: "I even make you laugh", as a reference to Yasmine Sabri, who was previously hosted by Ramez Galal and asked during the episode about what attracted her to Egyptian businessman Ahmed Abo Hashima, and she said: "He makes me laugh."

Menna Arafa Nearly Avoided a FATAL Accident in Ramez Majnoon Rasmi.. Camera Man Mistakenly Fell in Water Tank With Her! (Video)

© 2000 - 2020 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...