'I'm Single'! Menna Arafa Confuses Rumored Boyfriend Ali Ghozlan at Ramez Majnoon Rasmi

Egyptian Youtuber Ali Ghozlan interacted with yesterday's episode of the prank show Ramez Majnoon Rasmi, especially that Ramez Galal hosted his rumored girlfriend Menna Arafa.

When Ramez asked Menna about her relationship status, she answered "I'm single."

Ali Ghozlan raised doubts about his relationship with artist Menna Arafa, despite the duo's denial of it before and Menna Arafa's statement today that she is single.

However, Ali posted a picture on Facebook of artist Talaat Zakaria from one of his movies, including question marks and commented: "single!"

Ali did not stop here, as he published another picture of him and Arafa while laughing, and captioned it: "I even make you laugh", as a reference to Yasmine Sabri, who was previously hosted by Ramez Galal and asked during the episode about what attracted her to Egyptian businessman Ahmed Abo Hashima, and she said: "He makes me laugh."