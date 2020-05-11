Menna Arafa Nearly Avoided a FATAL Accident in Ramez Majnoon Rasmi.. Camera Man Mistakenly Fell in Water Tank With Her! (Video)

Today's episode of prank show Ramez Majnoon Rasmi was different from any other episode witnessing more than one controversial incident.

Egyptian actress Menna Arafa was hosted today, and her name is trending on Google search engine and social media, as the audience launched a hashtag in her name.

For the first time since the beginning of the prank show, Menna was able to pull her hands out of chair handles when Ramez suprised her by coming out of the huge frame, as all other guests were unable to move, an incident that raised many questions, as most most commentators stated that this is an evidence that guests already knew that they are being hosted in a prank show.

In addition, when pranks were over and Arafa was released from her chair, she fell in the water tank just like all other guests, but another shocking incident happened, the camera man fell with her.

What looked like to be a blooper on the show may have been a fatal accident for Menna, but luckily she was at the other side of the tank, and the camera man fell in the opposite side.