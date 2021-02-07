'Immunity Against My Mum'! Mona Al-Saber Sobbing and Shocked by Daughter Hala Al-Turk's Request in Court (Video)

Mona Al-Saber, the divorcée from Bahraini producer Muhammad Al-Turk, has revealed the latest developments in the lawsuit filed by her daughter Bahraini singer Hala Al-Turk on the grounds of not paying Hala back the $53,000 she borrowed from her.

On Snapchat, Mona expressed her shock of Hala, pointing out that a mother usually thinks emotionally of her children, adding that what she saw of her daughter Hala has shocked her a lot.

While playing Elissa's song Masdouma (I'm Shocked) in the background, Mona said that Hala has requested immunity against her in court.

She continued: 'After what I saw today, there's no hope. I cannot believe what's happening. Two weeks ago Hala came to me and kissed my forehead and told me that she would never ever hurt me. Today unfortunately I am shocked of her and her position and statements.'

While sobbing, Al-Saber said: 'What shocked me the most today is that she requested immunity. But immunity from who, her mother?!'

She added that the court didn't give her a permit in order to collect the debt and pay it back to Hala to finalize the issue.

Mona Al-Saber wants the lawsuit to be settled so badly not caring if she'll come out as the victim of the villain, because she wants to know the end of it and what their destiny will be.

Later Mona talked about unfairness, saying that some people can do whatever they want only because they have powerful connections, while she's a modest mother who's been struggling to provide for her kids gets sued, wishing the court to do justice to her.