Imprisoned Iranian Angelina Jolie Lookalike Tests Positive for Coronavirus!

Sahar Tabar, whose real name is Fatima Khishwand, known as Angelina Jolie Lookalike in Iran, has tested positive for Coronavirus.

Her lawyer officially confirmed the news after two days of rumors circulating, that she was being infected inside her prison in the capital, Tehran.

Attorney Payam Dovshan confirmed to local media on Wednesday that Sahar Tebr, 21, was transferred to Sina Hospital for treatment, after having been initially placed in quarantine inside the prison, but her health condition deteriorated, along with that of other female prisoners, which forced the prison officials to admit them all to the hospital.

Dovshan criticized that lots of prisoners were not covered by medical leave and limited amnesty decisions, in light of Coronavirus outbreak in prison.

Sahar Tabar is one of the famous personalities on Instagram, the only social media application not banned in Iran. She was arrested in September 2019, on charges of "insulting sanctities; disrespecting the Islamic veil, and encouraging immorality."