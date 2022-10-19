Internet Goes Crazy Over Martha Stewart Topless Ad

American TV personality, Martha Stewart poses topless as she advertises new 'pumpkin spice coffee'.

Let's be clear that she was wearing an apron! but that doesn't stop the internet from losing it over the 81-year-old's thirst trap video.

Green Mountain Coffee Roasters shared the video to their Instagram page, where Stewart was seen wearing nothing but a white apron, holding a cup of coffee, she said: Oh hi there. I’m just enjoying the natural flavour of Pumpkin Spice,” she says to the camera.''

''From Green Mountain coffee roasters and nothing else, literally. Just look at this, a thing of natural beauty— no, no, no not me.''

Stewart emphasized on the fact that she was wearing nothing but an apron as she added: ''It’s made with natural flavors, that means they stripped away the artificial and left nothing but goodness.… what can I say we have a lot in common.''

By Alexandra Abumuhor