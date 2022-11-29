Interviewer offends Hande Erçel's looks

In a video that spread like wildfire on social media, a Turkish journalist can be heard asking Turkish star Hande Erçel about her change in appearance, as he questioned if she has done plastic surgeries to enhance her looks.

In response, Hande was extremely offended by the journalist's question, and got angry at him.

She told him: 'This is a very strange question, I had a beautiful night, and you ruined it with an absurd question, this conversation would have been nicer, and of course not, I have not done any plastic surgeries'