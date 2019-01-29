INTIMATE! Najla Badr Defies Cold Weather with REVEALING Pictures

Najla Badr posted a photo of herself with her husband Mohammed Afifi to her Facebook account. (Source: Nagla Badr - Instagram)

It seems that Badr decided to raise the slogan "challenge the cold weather" as the picture is taken in summer revealing clothes.

Najla Badr took part in the series 'Ladayna Aqwal Okhra' (We have Other Sayings) last Ramadan starring Yousra, Sherin Reda, Hisham Salim and Ahmed Hatem, and 'Kalbesh 2' starring Amir Karara, Rogina and Hala Fakhir and directed by Peter Mimi. Both of which received great success.