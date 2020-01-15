Calling all long-distance athletes! Mark your diary for the triathlon of the season, as Dubai prepares to host a Half Ironman in February with participants braving the Arabian Gulf, dunes and city streets.



Following on from the success of the 2019 edition, Ironman 70.3 Dubai will once again take athletes across the city. Participants will hit the water first with a 1.9km swim, followed by a bike ride and finishing off with a 21.1km run deep into the desert dunes. Catch all the excitement from the sidelines or sign up to participate and even qualify for the Ironman World Championship.



Date 07 February 2020 Category Sports Venue Race starts: Burj Al Arab Ticket price AED1,652.80 (US$450) Admission TBA Website https://eu.ironman.com/triathlon/events/emea/ironman-70.3/dubai.aspx#axzz63l07f27N