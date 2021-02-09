Islamic Saudi Chanter Waad Al-Bashiri Shocks Viewers in a Nose Ring and Heavy Make up (Pictures)

Innocence is gone.

Religious Saudi chanter Waad Al-Bashiri's latest appearance has surprised social media followers as she looked completely from the image she had painted in the audience's minds years ago.

Waad rose to fame when she was 7 years old by performing chants of a religious nature, but her latest appearance was far from what the audience have known her for as she wore heavy make up and a nose ring.

Al-Bashiri's face features looked different too with pumped lips and raised eyebrows, prompting followers to wonder if she had surgically enhanced her features.

Many followers were skeptical of the identity of the girl in pictures if she's truly Waad, especially since it's known that she comes from a conservative family, and he father is famous chanter Samir Al-Bashiri.

Waad Al-Bashiri is considered the youngest child to touch the field of chanting, and she is watched by millions of fans for her Islamic-style chants that discuss social issues and patriotism, according an article written by Saudi Al-Watan newspaper in 2011.

The newspaper added that Waed stood for the first time on stage at a ceremony for the Social Development Committee alongside her father, vocalist Samir Al-Bashiri, to perform the anthem "This Is Saudi Arabia", which views has exceeded 5.5 million on YouTube.